Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.