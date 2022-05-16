Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.15. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

