Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

