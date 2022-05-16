Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. Timken reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $58.28 on Friday. Timken has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

