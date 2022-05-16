Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 1,346,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,404,000 after acquiring an additional 533,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,499,000 after buying an additional 181,381 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

