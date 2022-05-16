Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of RBOT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.69. 8,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,788. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

