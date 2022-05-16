Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will announce $7.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $1.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $31.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.58 million, with estimates ranging from $23.74 million to $242.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $5.55 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

