Zacks Investment Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Kerr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COCP. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

