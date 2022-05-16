Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ARTNA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. 248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,712. The company has a market cap of $423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

