Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 303.43%.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

