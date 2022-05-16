Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.41.

Shares of ZH opened at $1.36 on Monday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $861.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

