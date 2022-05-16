ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZIMV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77. ZimVie has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other ZimVie news, insider Vafa Jamali acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,601.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

