Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.56 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

