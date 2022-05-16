Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year, while enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.83. 123,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,130 shares of company stock valued at $6,041,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,306,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

