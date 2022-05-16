Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZM stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,130 shares of company stock valued at $6,041,584. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

