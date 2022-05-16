Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.21.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $153.23 on Monday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $127.62 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.77.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 363.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

