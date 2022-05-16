ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,890,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,259,000 after acquiring an additional 646,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

