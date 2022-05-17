-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 4,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 318,925 shares of company stock worth $1,093,301 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

