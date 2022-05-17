-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,076 shares of company stock valued at $890,004 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,091. The stock has a market cap of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.92. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.