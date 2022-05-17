-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAIL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

FreightCar America stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,487.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Matthew Tonn purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,940 shares of company stock worth $299,511. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

