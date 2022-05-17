$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Cutera reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stephens upped their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

CUTR opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cutera has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

