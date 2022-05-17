-$0.09 EPS Expected for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Therapeutics.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

CMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 64,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 224,170 shares of company stock worth $400,552 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 148,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,686. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.