$0.09 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.17. Cutera posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth about $15,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Cutera has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

