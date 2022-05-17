-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Caladrius Biosciences also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

