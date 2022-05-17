$0.11 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CECE shares. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECE opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

