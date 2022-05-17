-$0.12 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.59 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

