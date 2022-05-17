-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Akerna reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

KERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 109.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.