$0.19 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

