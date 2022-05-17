-$0.22 EPS Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,604 shares of company stock worth $235,866. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $986,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 72.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 242,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.