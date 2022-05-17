-$0.22 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NETGEAR by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.