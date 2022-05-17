$0.22 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

