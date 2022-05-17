$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,425. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

