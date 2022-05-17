-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Aptinyx also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.