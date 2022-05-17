$0.33 EPS Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.41. CommScope posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,200 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

