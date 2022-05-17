$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,131. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $874.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

