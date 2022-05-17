$0.38 EPS Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

