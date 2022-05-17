$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Teradata stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

