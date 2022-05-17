$0.39 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
