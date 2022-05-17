-$0.43 EPS Expected for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Indaptus Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.47 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $28.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

