$0.45 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

