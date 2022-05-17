-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.39). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

