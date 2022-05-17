$0.51 EPS Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.