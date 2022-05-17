-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.57). Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

