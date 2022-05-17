$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.69. Invesco posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

