$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.73. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 124,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 70.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after acquiring an additional 457,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

