$0.82 EPS Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.72. Caleres reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.08. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

