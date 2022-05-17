-$0.86 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $39.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 957,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zymeworks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

