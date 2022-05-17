$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.01. ONEOK reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. 7,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

