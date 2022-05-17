$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 660.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,055 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

