$1.15 EPS Expected for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) to report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Office Properties Income Trust also reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OPI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 10,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,814. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

